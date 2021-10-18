Piper Sandler Raises Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $110.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $103.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.07 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MS. Citigroup raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer cut Morgan Stanley from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.80.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $102.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.95. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $105.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 23,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 8,593 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 82,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,715,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

