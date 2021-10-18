Piper Sandler Raises Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $705.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $600.00 to $705.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.35 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JP Morgan Cazenove raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a $590.00 price objective (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $639.95.

NFLX opened at $628.29 on Friday. Netflix has a one year low of $463.41 and a one year high of $646.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $580.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $538.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,354 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.1% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.3% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.8% during the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

