Plancorp LLC Acquires 2,829 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,881,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,221 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% in the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 378,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,534,000 after purchasing an additional 111,753 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Partners Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 87,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 123,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 180.6% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 16,093 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,155,435. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $43.59 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.33.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

