Plancorp LLC Decreases Stock Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Plancorp LLC lessened its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,450 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,296 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 32.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,381,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,765,000 after purchasing an additional 582,331 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 25.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 831,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,588,000 after purchasing an additional 168,969 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 136.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 282,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,966,000 after purchasing an additional 163,187 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter worth $6,311,000. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 17.0% in the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 721,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,649,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

In related news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,196 shares in the company, valued at $548,332.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of EFSC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.94. 3,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,505. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52 week low of $27.48 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $97.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.54%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.