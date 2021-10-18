Plancorp LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,776,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,613,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up about 6.2% of Plancorp LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Plancorp LLC owned about 1.32% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,236. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.90. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $41.29 and a one year high of $46.66.

