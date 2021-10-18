Plancorp LLC Raises Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,956 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 0.5% of Plancorp LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $6,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVEM. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 10,548 shares during the period.

Shares of AVEM traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $65.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,377. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.48 and a 200 day moving average of $66.97. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $70.47.

