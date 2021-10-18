Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Short Interest Update

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 891,500 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the September 15th total of 683,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 690,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PLNHF opened at $4.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.89. Planet 13 has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $8.67.

About Planet 13

Planet 13 Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and production of cannabis products. The firm operates the Planet 13 Superstore, which dispenses the Medizin and Planet 13 product lines. It also provides consultation, education and convenience services. The firm also operates Trece, a Mexican themed restaurant.

