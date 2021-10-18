Polaris (NYSE:PII) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $141.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Polaris Inc. designs, engineers and manufactures off-road and on-road vehicles. The company’s operating segment consists of ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket and Boats. It markets its products under the RZR, RANGER, GENERAL, Sportsman, Polaris ACE, RANGER CREW, RZR XP, RZR RS1, Polaris Engineered Accessories, Polaris INDY EVO, 850 Patriot, Timbersled, FTR, GEM, Goupil, Aixam and Taylor-Dunn, DAGOR, Sportsman MV, MRZR, Pro Comp, Smittybilt, Rubicon Express, Poison Spyder, Trail Master, LRG, G2 Axle & Gear, Kolpin, Pro Armor, Klim, 509, Trail Tech, Bennington, Godfrey, Hurricane, Rinker, Larson and Striper brands. Polaris Inc., formerly known as Polaris Industries Inc., is based in Medina, Minnesota. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.69.

Polaris stock opened at $130.50 on Thursday. Polaris has a 1-year low of $88.68 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Polaris will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the second quarter worth about $380,142,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 13,165.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 686,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,022,000 after purchasing an additional 681,317 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 2,858.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 439,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,615,000 after purchasing an additional 424,227 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 311.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 534,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,183,000 after purchasing an additional 404,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 816.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,536,000 after purchasing an additional 377,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

