Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $70.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PDS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$66.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, October 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Precision Drilling from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precision Drilling from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.30.

Precision Drilling stock opened at $49.36 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.67. The company has a market cap of $656.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.82) by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $201.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.33 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a negative return on equity of 13.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -8.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at $36,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at $372,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 35.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 15,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 7,911 shares in the last quarter. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

