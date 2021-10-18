Preferred Bank (PFBC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $45.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.81 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 37.52%. On average, analysts expect Preferred Bank to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $68.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.28. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $32.87 and a 12-month high of $71.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Preferred Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Preferred Bank stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,529 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Preferred Bank worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

