Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Holdings Raised by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,140,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,160 shares during the period. Primerica makes up approximately 1.6% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Primerica worth $634,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Primerica by 390.2% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Primerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Primerica by 164.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRI. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. upped their price objective on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.83.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $166.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.78. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.63 and a 1-year high of $169.21.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $654.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.60 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.82%. Analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $533,890.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,386.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $228,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,413.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

