Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $58,000 in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Ashford Hospitality Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 25.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 30.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 50.0% in the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000.

Shares of NYSE AHT opened at $14.09 on Monday. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $77.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.70. The stock has a market cap of $425.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.23.

In related news, CEO J Robison Hays III acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

