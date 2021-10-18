Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) Short Interest Update

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 181,500 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the September 15th total of 264,500 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 406,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. 1.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPDN traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $1.25. 516,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,347. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55. Professional Diversity Network has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $5.56.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 114.46% and a negative net margin of 44.40%. The business had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online network. It operates through the following segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and Corporate Overhead. The PDN Network segment consists of online professional networking communities with career resources tailored to the needs of various cultural groups.

