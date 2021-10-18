PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.60.

PRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get PROG alerts:

PRG stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.30. The stock had a trading volume of 272,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,738. PROG has a 1-year low of $41.27 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.08.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $659.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.12 million. PROG had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 29.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that PROG will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Michaels acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.91 per share, for a total transaction of $321,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas C. Curling acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.11 per share, with a total value of $107,775.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $536,825. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in PROG by 224.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PROG during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PROG during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in PROG by 25.7% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in PROG by 55.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.