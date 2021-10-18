Project Pai (PAI) Price Reaches $0.0169 on Major Exchanges

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 35.2% higher against the dollar. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $26.69 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for about $0.0169 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00081949 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00021135 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000129 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006307 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000041 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,781,913,350 coins and its circulating supply is 1,578,822,549 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars.

