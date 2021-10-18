PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300,700 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the September 15th total of 391,900 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PSB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSB. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 37.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 17,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the second quarter valued at about $1,678,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 77.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,366,000 after acquiring an additional 60,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 5.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PS Business Parks stock traded down $0.58 on Monday, reaching $172.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,029. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.56. PS Business Parks has a 52 week low of $109.26 and a 52 week high of $176.24.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 42.22%. As a group, analysts expect that PS Business Parks will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.93%.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

