Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 20.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Celanese by 97.1% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,181,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,126,000 after acquiring an additional 582,168 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Celanese by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,527,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,800,000 after acquiring an additional 477,620 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,414,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 448.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,498,000 after acquiring an additional 253,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,835,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,187,914,000 after acquiring an additional 212,420 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $164.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.62. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $109.14 and a twelve month high of $171.00. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

CE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Vertical Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.25.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

