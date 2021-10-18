Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,417.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,504.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,395.28. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $985.05 and a 12 month high of $1,626.62.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $924.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.96 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total value of $11,500,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,916,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total value of $91,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,381.40.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

