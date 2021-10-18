Pundi X[new] Price Tops $1.47 (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be bought for approximately $1.47 or 0.00002361 BTC on popular exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a market cap of $379.43 million and approximately $34.76 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pundi X[new] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00066193 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00070255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00101723 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,149.69 or 0.99969645 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,728.06 or 0.05996691 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00023666 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X[new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X[new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.