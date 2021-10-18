Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Short Interest Down 34.0% in September

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,400 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the September 15th total of 141,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 978,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PXS. Univest Sec restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 92.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 359,003 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 138.3% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 57,167 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 350.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20,049 shares during the period. 2.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PXS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.82. 1,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of -0.46. Pyxis Tankers has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $4.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 40.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.