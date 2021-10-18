Pzena Investment Management (PZN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $50.88 million for the quarter.

NYSE:PZN opened at $10.48 on Monday. Pzena Investment Management has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $12.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pzena Investment Management stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.16% of Pzena Investment Management worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Richard Stanton Pzena on May 8, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

