Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT in a report released on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.92.

SBRA opened at $15.21 on Monday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,506,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,257 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 600.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,747,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,125 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 236.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,083,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,575 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 551.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,211,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

