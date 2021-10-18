Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Simon Property Group, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Simon Property Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s FY2024 earnings at $12.76 EPS.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

SPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.83.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $140.22 on Monday. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $141.66. The company has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.81.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 308.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,465,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,033 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5,943.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,006,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,557,000 after acquiring an additional 990,254 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at $119,235,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 460.0% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 700,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,336,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 512,991 shares of company stock worth $9,252,697 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.86%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

