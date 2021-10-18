Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Cut by KeyCorp (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) – KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $6.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.55. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s FY2022 earnings at $13.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RS. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.78.

RS opened at $147.58 on Monday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $105.01 and a 52 week high of $181.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.12 and a 200-day moving average of $155.34.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.688 dividend. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.67%.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $707,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

