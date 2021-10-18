Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) is Baupost Group LLC MA’s 4th Largest Position

Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,334,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Qorvo accounts for approximately 8.5% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,043,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth about $283,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth about $334,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QRVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.85.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $356,448.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,890,040.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QRVO opened at $164.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.65. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.56 and a 1 year high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

