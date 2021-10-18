Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quantum’s earnings. Quantum posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Quantum will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Quantum.

Get Quantum alerts:

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.81 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

QMCO stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $326.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.85.

In related news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 39,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $215,485.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 9,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $52,079.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 222,052 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,506. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QMCO. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Quantum during the third quarter worth $124,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 13,909 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Quantum by 6,429.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 151,156 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Quantum by 26.4% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 174,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 36,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 183.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 163,778 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quantum

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quantum (QMCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.