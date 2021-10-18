Qubitica Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.00 (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Qubitica has a market cap of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qubitica coin can now be bought for about $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Qubitica has traded 28.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $289.71 or 0.00461613 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000149 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000068 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001317 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $675.41 or 0.01076170 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000044 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Qubitica

Qubitica (QBIT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

