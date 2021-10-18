Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ RAND traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.59. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 17.68 and a current ratio of 17.68. Rand Capital has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $40.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.62.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Rand Capital had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 343.15%. The company had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%.

Rand Capital Company Profile

Rand Capital Corp. is a business development company that invests in small to medium-sized companies located primarily in New York and its surrounding states in the US. The company was founded on February 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

