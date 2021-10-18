Rari Governance Token (RGT) Market Capitalization Tops $428.41 Million

Rari Governance Token (CURRENCY:RGT) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 18th. Rari Governance Token has a market cap of $428.41 million and approximately $7.50 million worth of Rari Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rari Governance Token has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar. One Rari Governance Token coin can currently be bought for $38.06 or 0.00061963 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00042437 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.71 or 0.00198122 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.85 or 0.00089292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Rari Governance Token Coin Profile

Rari Governance Token (CRYPTO:RGT) is a coin. Rari Governance Token’s total supply is 12,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,255,059 coins. The official website for Rari Governance Token is rari.capital . The official message board for Rari Governance Token is medium.com/@raricapital . Rari Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @RetailGlobalNow and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rari Capital was founded upon a principle whereby yield could be generated without speculation, and instead: utilization. Rari Capital is managed by the RGT token, which manages governance over all of the Rari Protocol, a DeFi robo-advisor for maximizing yield.‍The Rari Protocol is pursuing a DeFi Manifest Destiny of sorts. Yield aggregation is just the start…tranches, fuse, governance and a hell of a lot more are coming soon–we are working to build Finance 2.0. “

Rari Governance Token Coin Trading

