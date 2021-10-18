Raymond James Lowers CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) to Underperform

Raymond James lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CTT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Shares of NYSE CTT opened at $9.40 on Friday. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $459.65 million, a PE ratio of -78.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.64.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. On average, analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -150.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the second quarter worth $49,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the second quarter worth $64,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the first quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

