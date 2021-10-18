Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BellRing Brands (BRBR)

BellRing Brands (NYSE: BRBR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/13/2021 – BellRing Brands was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to a “hold” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2021 – BellRing Brands was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2021 – BellRing Brands had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Securities. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

10/4/2021 – BellRing Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products. The company offers protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers products under the Premier Protein, Dymatize and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands. BellRing Brands, Inc. is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

9/21/2021 – BellRing Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.03. 860,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,123. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.44. The company has a market capitalization of $988.94 million, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Get BellRing Brands Inc alerts:

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale acquired 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $299,730.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Craig L. Rosenthal acquired 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $50,180.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,686.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BellRing Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,513,000 after acquiring an additional 228,079 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 10.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 98.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 9,304 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 18.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 862,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,352,000 after purchasing an additional 136,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 12.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,904,000 after purchasing an additional 71,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.