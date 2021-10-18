Reckitt Benckiser Group’s (RKT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RKT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,000 ($117.59) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Agricole cut their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,870 ($102.82) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,424.29 ($97.00).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Shares of LON:RKT opened at GBX 5,477 ($71.56) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.12 billion and a PE ratio of -24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.72. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,816 ($89.05). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,668.70.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.77%.

In related news, insider Pamela Kirby acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5,692 ($74.37) per share, for a total transaction of £56,920 ($74,366.34). Also, insider Elane Stock acquired 241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5,706 ($74.55) per share, for a total transaction of £13,751.46 ($17,966.37).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.