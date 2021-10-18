Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Sold by Thames Capital Management LLC

Thames Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,871 shares during the quarter. Red Rock Resorts accounts for 2.0% of Thames Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Thames Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Red Rock Resorts worth $8,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RRR. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $486,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 48,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

RRR stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.66. 5,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,826. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $58.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.76 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $428.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.83 million. Equities analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RRR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.73.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.