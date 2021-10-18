Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 82 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. S&T Bank boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $162.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.31. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $114.76 and a 52 week high of $164.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.