Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $3.76 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,459,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,868,000 after buying an additional 929,024 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,419,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,455,000 after purchasing an additional 814,445 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,668,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,560,000 after purchasing an additional 257,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,222,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,267,000 after purchasing an additional 230,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2,006.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,501,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,633,000 after buying an additional 3,335,312 shares during the period.

MBB opened at $107.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.40. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $107.72 and a twelve month high of $110.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

