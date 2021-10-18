Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Lowers Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,861 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $13,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,134,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,952,000 after buying an additional 912,328 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $54,107,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $20,129,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $15,387,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 319,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,319,000 after purchasing an additional 197,426 shares during the last quarter.

EFAV opened at $75.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.40. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

