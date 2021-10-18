Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 85 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.6% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 64.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,146,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 1,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 143,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $359,356,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the second quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,463,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hutner Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 52.1% in the second quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,102.57.

In other news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,888 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,755.34, for a total value of $38,266,161.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total value of $130,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 522,616 shares of company stock valued at $497,621,670. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,818.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,810.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,584.88. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,514.62 and a 12 month high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.