Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.15.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REMYY opened at $20.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 62.05 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.39. Rémy Cointreau has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $22.57.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $0.152 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Rémy Cointreau’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

