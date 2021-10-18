Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,894,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,100 shares during the quarter. Herbalife Nutrition comprises about 0.6% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $469,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 3.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $43.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.91. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52 week low of $41.31 and a 52 week high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,200 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 13,625 shares of company stock worth $640,166. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

