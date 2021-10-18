Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $315.61 Million Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $315,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cable One by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 789,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,338,000 after acquiring an additional 32,217 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cable One by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,627,000 after acquiring an additional 20,419 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in Cable One by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 170,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,966,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Cable One by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 133,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Cable One by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 129,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,256,000 after acquiring an additional 16,889 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CABO stock opened at $1,760.00 on Monday. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,674.35 and a 1-year high of $2,326.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,947.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1,873.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. The business had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.18 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 53.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 24.72%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,176.86.

In other Cable One news, Director Thomas O. Might sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,058.92, for a total value of $2,445,996.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,372,510.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,098.49, for a total value of $738,668.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,738 shares in the company, valued at $7,844,155.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,475 shares of company stock worth $13,192,659. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

