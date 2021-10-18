Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $360.82 Million Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,061,321 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.34% of GlaxoSmithKline worth $360,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,889,711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $709,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,163 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,547,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,761,000 after buying an additional 526,006 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,086,870 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,839,000 after buying an additional 418,371 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,332,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 46,232.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,011,230 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,367,000 after buying an additional 5,998,256 shares in the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on GSK shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $39.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.95 and a 200-day moving average of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.68.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.523 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 68.46%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

