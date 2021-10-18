Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,541,964 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 183,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $221,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

In other news, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $365,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,607.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total value of $1,408,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,845 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,314. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $133.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 58.08 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.96. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

