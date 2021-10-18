Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 217,950 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,248,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,950 shares during the quarter. Molina Healthcare accounts for 0.7% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.85% of Molina Healthcare worth $568,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 125.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MOH opened at $280.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.03 and a 1-year high of $290.81.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $296.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.22.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

