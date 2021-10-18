Render Token Price Up 11.2% Over Last Week (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. Render Token has a total market cap of $177.02 million and $4.57 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token coin can now be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00001721 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00041480 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.39 or 0.00194751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00088833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,180,181 coins and its circulating supply is 166,379,225 coins. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

