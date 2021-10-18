Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Shares Gap Down to $22.06

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.06, but opened at $21.42. Repare Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.99, with a volume of 4,425 shares changing hands.

RPTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Bloom Burton began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Repare Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.57.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.74. The company has a market capitalization of $820.29 million, a PE ratio of -10.01 and a beta of -0.35.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, Director David P. Bonita sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $30,095.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 7,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $241,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,416 shares of company stock valued at $2,261,782 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 20,770 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 37,994 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,621,000 after purchasing an additional 223,106 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

