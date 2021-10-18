Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,981,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,700 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.24% of Replimune Group worth $76,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in Replimune Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,118,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,647,000 after buying an additional 124,813 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Replimune Group by 17.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,078,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,917,000 after buying an additional 452,551 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the first quarter valued at about $23,711,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the first quarter valued at about $14,078,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 13.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,178,000 after purchasing an additional 51,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

REPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.60.

In other news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 25,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $905,322.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,521,857.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $897,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 808,509 shares in the company, valued at $24,198,674.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 116,046 shares of company stock worth $3,744,939 over the last ninety days. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:REPL opened at $30.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.18. The company has a current ratio of 30.87, a quick ratio of 30.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 2.48. Replimune Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $54.85.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). On average, analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.