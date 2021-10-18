Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CyberAgent, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CYGIY)

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for CyberAgent in a report released on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CyberAgent’s FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberAgent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

CYGIY opened at $9.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.77 and a beta of -0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average of $10.69. CyberAgent has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

About CyberAgent

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the provision of Internet media services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Game, Internet Advertising, Investment Development, and Others. The Media segment offers Internet television and online dating services. The Game segment provides games for smartphones.

