Research Analysts Offer Predictions for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) – Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a research note issued on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings per share of $18.88 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $18.74. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $5.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.57 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $466.43.

NYSE:UNH opened at $428.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $412.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.24. The company has a market cap of $403.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $299.60 and a one year high of $433.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.70, for a total value of $2,909,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,185,327.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,438 shares of company stock worth $17,159,729 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

