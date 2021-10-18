Research Analysts Set Expectations for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $14.85 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.83.

JPM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.53.

NYSE JPM opened at $166.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $497.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $95.24 and a 52 week high of $171.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

