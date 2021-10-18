Reviewing California Resources (NYSE:CRC) and Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX)

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) and Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for California Resources and Altex Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00 Altex Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

California Resources presently has a consensus price target of $53.67, indicating a potential upside of 26.30%. Given California Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe California Resources is more favorable than Altex Industries.

Profitability

This table compares California Resources and Altex Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Resources 263.47% 1,765.75% 111.36% Altex Industries -708.70% -15.29% -7.22%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares California Resources and Altex Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Resources $1.56 billion 2.23 $1.77 billion N/A N/A Altex Industries $30,000.00 49.01 -$130,000.00 N/A N/A

California Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Altex Industries.

Summary

California Resources beats Altex Industries on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It holds interests in approximately 2.1 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 442 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the local utility, other third parties, and the grid. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Clarita, California.

Altex Industries Company Profile

Altex Industries, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary owns interests, including working interests, in productive onshore oil and gas properties. It also buys and sells producing oil and gas properties; and, to a lesser extent, participates in the drilling of exploratory and development wells, and in recompletions of existing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

